Triad Wealth Partners LLC Invests $294,000 in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF $DFEV

Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 225,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,224,000 after buying an additional 13,127 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $291,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 33,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Finally, Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 96,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 7,131 shares during the period.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEV stock opened at $32.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.60 and a 1 year high of $32.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.26.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

