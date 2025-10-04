Barrett & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF $FTCS

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for 1.6% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 503.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,234,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,116 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $131,493,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,407,000 after purchasing an additional 188,868 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 74.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 430,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 183,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,664,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,036,000 after purchasing an additional 121,726 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS opened at $93.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.48. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $80.65 and a 12-month high of $94.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were paid a $0.2527 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

