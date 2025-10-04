Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,993 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Security National Bank grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 90.9% during the first quarter. Security National Bank now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $104.83 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.65 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $92.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.