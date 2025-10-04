Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Buys 164 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF $DFAS

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $51.45 and a 1 year high of $71.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

