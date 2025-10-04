Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 58.1% in the first quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $321.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $316.70.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total transaction of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $1,368,373.98. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 17,536 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.5%

ADP opened at $291.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $303.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $272.62 and a 12-month high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 72.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $1.54 per share. This represents a $6.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

