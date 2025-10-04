Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT Shares Purchased by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2,575.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,790,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 76.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 808,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $361,045,000 after buying an additional 350,796 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 17,506.3% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $135,985,000 after buying an additional 302,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 59.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 747,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $333,859,000 after buying an additional 278,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $504.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $460.77. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 1 year low of $410.11 and a 1 year high of $618.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 21.700-22.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down previously from $500.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $480.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $494.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

