Barrett & Company Inc. Acquires 3,623 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Barrett & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU opened at $72.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.90. The company has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $53.65 and a one year high of $72.76.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

