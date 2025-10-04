Creative Capital Management Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF $PYLD

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,009 shares during the quarter. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF makes up about 6.2% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF were worth $17,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PYLD. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Mason & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,608,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 22.6% during the first quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $441,000.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of PYLD opened at $26.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.33. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $26.96.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

