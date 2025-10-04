Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX is Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s Largest Position

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,960,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 20.6% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC owned about 0.65% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $57,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Up 0.7%

DFAX opened at $31.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.16 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.81.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

