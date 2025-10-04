Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust $MDY

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust makes up 4.3% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $8,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter worth about $271,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $600.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $590.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.53. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $458.82 and a 52 week high of $624.13.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

