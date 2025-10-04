Triad Wealth Partners LLC Has $227,000 Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in Accenture by 30.1% during the first quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 119,916 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,419,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,176,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Up 0.4%

ACN opened at $245.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.65. Accenture PLC has a twelve month low of $229.40 and a twelve month high of $398.35.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The information technology services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.05. Accenture had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Accenture has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.190-13.570 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. The trade was a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total value of $141,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,582.22. This represents a 17.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,954 shares of company stock valued at $834,280. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $313.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Evercore ISI set a $280.00 target price on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Rothschild Redb lowered Accenture from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Accenture from $348.00 to $309.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.22.

View Our Latest Report on Accenture

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.