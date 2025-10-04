Critical Survey: Flag Ship Acquisition (ETHZ) & Its Competitors

Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:ETHZ – Get Free Report) is one of 453 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical Preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Flag Ship Acquisition to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.1% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Flag Ship Acquisition and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flag Ship Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00 Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors 4804 9986 15985 364 2.38

Profitability

As a group, “Pharmaceutical Preparations” companies have a potential upside of 154.99%. Given Flag Ship Acquisition’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Flag Ship Acquisition has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -141.25% -80.77% Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors -2,606.23% -412.56% -44.26%

Risk & Volatility

Flag Ship Acquisition has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flag Ship Acquisition’s competitors have a beta of 10.39, meaning that their average stock price is 939% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flag Ship Acquisition and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Flag Ship Acquisition N/A -$6.17 million -0.17 Flag Ship Acquisition Competitors $441.21 million -$69.02 million -9.15

Flag Ship Acquisition’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Flag Ship Acquisition. Flag Ship Acquisition is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Flag Ship Acquisition competitors beat Flag Ship Acquisition on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

Flag Ship Acquisition Company Profile

1180 Life Sciences Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for unmet medical needs in chronic pain, inflammation, fibrosis, and other inflammatory diseases. Its product development platforms include fibrosis and anti-tumor necrosis factor (anti-TNF) platform, which is under Phase IIb clinical trials that focuses on fibrosis and Anti-TNF; Synthetic Cannabidiol (CBD) Analogs platform, which is under preclinical trials that are man-made derivatives of CBD; and a7nAChR platform, an immune suppressive, which is under preclinical trails that focuses on alpha 7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

