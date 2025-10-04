MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) vs. Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY) Financial Survey

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) and Christian Dior S.E. (OTCMKTS:CHDRY – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

MINISO Group has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Christian Dior S.E. has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.2% of MINISO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.5% of MINISO Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MINISO Group $2.33 billion 2.90 $364.10 million $1.07 20.30 Christian Dior S.E. $91.64 billion N/A $5.64 billion N/A N/A

Christian Dior S.E. has higher revenue and earnings than MINISO Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MINISO Group 0 2 4 1 2.86 Christian Dior S.E. 0 0 0 0 0.00

MINISO Group currently has a consensus target price of $24.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.24%. Given MINISO Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe MINISO Group is more favorable than Christian Dior S.E..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MINISO Group 12.63% 22.60% 10.79% Christian Dior S.E. N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

MINISO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Christian Dior S.E. pays an annual dividend of $3.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. MINISO Group pays out 52.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

MINISO Group beats Christian Dior S.E. on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MINISO Group

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Christian Dior S.E.

Christian Dior SE, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and retail of fashion and leather goods, wines and spirits, perfumes and cosmetics, and watches and jewelry worldwide. The company offers its fashion and leather goods under the Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Celine, Loewe, Givenchy, Kenzo, Berluti, Pucci, Loro Piana, Rimowa, and Off-White brand names; and wines and spirits under the Hennessy, Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot, Krug, Château d'Yquem, Belvedere, Glenmorangie, Newton Vineyards, Bodega Numanthia, Château d'Esclans, Armand de Brignac, and Joseph Phelps brands. It also provides perfumes and cosmetics under the Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Make Up For Ever, Benefit Cosmetics, Fresh, Acqua di Parma, KVD Vegan Beauty, Fenty, Ole Henriksen, Maison Francis Kurkdjian, and Officine Universelle Buly 1803 brand names; and watches and jewelry under the Tiffany, Bulgari, TAG Heuer, Zenith, Hublot, Chaumet, Fred, and Repossi brands. In addition, the company operates retail stores under the DFS Galleria, Sephora, and Le Bon Marché names; publishes Le Parisien-Aujourd'hui en France, a daily newspaper; builds yachts; and operates hotel and the Cova pastry shop brand. Further, it is involved in real estate activities. The company sells its products through store network, including e-commerce websites; and agents and distributors. The company was incorporated in 1946 and is headquartered in Paris, France. Christian Dior SE (ENXTPA:CDI) operates as a subsidiary of Financière Agache Société Anonyme.

