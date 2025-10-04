Critical Analysis: Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF)

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX – Get Free Report) and Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Bicara Therapeutics and Pharming Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Bicara Therapeutics alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bicara Therapeutics N/A -21.67% -20.89% Pharming Group -2.19% -3.31% -1.78%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bicara Therapeutics and Pharming Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bicara Therapeutics 1 1 8 1 2.82 Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Valuation and Earnings

Bicara Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $32.25, suggesting a potential upside of 89.27%. Given Bicara Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bicara Therapeutics is more favorable than Pharming Group.

This table compares Bicara Therapeutics and Pharming Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bicara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.00 million ($3.17) -5.38 Pharming Group $297.20 million 3.39 -$11.84 million N/A N/A

Pharming Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bicara Therapeutics.

Summary

Bicara Therapeutics beats Pharming Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bicara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Bicara Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops bifunctional therapies for solid tumors. Its lead program is ficerafusp alfa, a bifunctional antibody that combines an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) directed monoclonal antibody with a domain that binds to human transforming growth factor beta (TGF-b) for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Pharming Group

(Get Free Report)

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome. It also develops OTL-105, an investigational ex-vivo autologous hematopoietic stem cell gene therapy for the treatment of HAE. The company has a development collaboration and license agreement with Novartis; and a strategic collaboration agreement with Orchard Therapeutics plc for research, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of OTL-105. Pharming Group N.V. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Bicara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.