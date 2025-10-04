Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) CEO Patrick Miles Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) CEO Patrick Miles sold 100,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,464,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,278,528.88. The trade was a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Patrick Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Patrick Miles sold 300,000 shares of Alphatec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $4,719,000.00.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Alphatec stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.05. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.88 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $185.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Alphatec’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Alphatec has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ATEC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alphatec in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Alphatec to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphatec by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

Featured Articles

