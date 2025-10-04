Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $965,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 850,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,422,807.42. This trade represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, September 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $872,000.00.

On Monday, September 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 490 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $8,290.80.

RUN opened at $19.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.86 and its 200-day moving average is $10.45. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $1.25. The company had revenue of $569.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.42 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 120.59% and a positive return on equity of 14.19%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sunrun by 181.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Sunrun by 960.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Sunrun by 87.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Sunrun during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sunrun by 107.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,307 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

RUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Glj Research upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

