Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Amit Agarwal Sells 45,444 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total value of $6,820,235.52. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Amit Agarwal sold 18 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $2,434.14.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Amit Agarwal sold 10,094 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.36, for a total value of $1,356,229.84.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Amit Agarwal sold 33,333 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.80, for a total value of $4,493,288.40.

On Monday, September 15th, Amit Agarwal sold 44,444 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $6,148,382.96.

Datadog Stock Up 0.2%

DDOG opened at $151.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 433.78, a P/E/G ratio of 59.30 and a beta of 1.21. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $826.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.72 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 4.13%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Datadog has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.440-0.460 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 1.800-1.830 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wolfe Research raised Datadog from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Datadog from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Twenty-five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 259.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the second quarter worth $347,728,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 76.5% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,853,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,467,000 after buying an additional 2,103,838 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 729.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after buying an additional 1,982,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after buying an additional 1,369,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

