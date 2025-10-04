Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Insider Andrew Harding Purchases 192,567 Shares

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Harding purchased 192,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.21 per share, with a total value of A$618,140.07.

Aurizon Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Aurizon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 31st. Aurizon’s payout ratio is presently 77.27%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

