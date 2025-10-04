Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Insider Jean Robitaille Sells 3,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) insider Jean Robitaille sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.00, for a total value of C$705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$235,000. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their position.
Shares of AEM opened at C$236.31 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$104.99 and a twelve month high of C$238.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$200.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.
Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.
