Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) Insider Jean Robitaille Sells 3,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) insider Jean Robitaille sold 3,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.00, for a total value of C$705,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at C$235,000. This represents a 75.00% decrease in their position.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of AEM opened at C$236.31 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$104.99 and a twelve month high of C$238.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$200.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$118.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$163.33.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines is a gold miner operating mines in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It also owns 50% of the Canadian Malartic mine. Agnico operated just one mine, LaRonde, as recently as 2008 before bringing its other mines on line in rapid succession in the following years. The company produced more than 1.7 million gold ounces in 2020.

See Also

