Head-To-Head Contrast: Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Apple Hospitality REIT has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Apple Hospitality REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Apple Hospitality REIT pays out 128.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 139.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apple Hospitality REIT 12.71% 5.58% 3.64% One Liberty Properties 29.85% 9.26% 3.60%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

89.7% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.2% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Apple Hospitality REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 25.8% of One Liberty Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apple Hospitality REIT and One Liberty Properties”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apple Hospitality REIT $1.43 billion 1.98 $214.06 million $0.75 15.94 One Liberty Properties $90.56 million 5.31 $30.42 million $1.29 17.25

Apple Hospitality REIT has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Apple Hospitality REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apple Hospitality REIT 0 3 4 0 2.57 One Liberty Properties 1 0 0 0 1.00

Apple Hospitality REIT presently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 21.29%. Given Apple Hospitality REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Apple Hospitality REIT is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

About Apple Hospitality REIT



Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties. Concentrated with industry-leading brands, the Company's hotel portfolio consists of 99 Marriott-branded hotels, 119 Hilton-branded hotels and five Hyatt-branded hotels.

About One Liberty Properties



One Liberty Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquisition, ownership, and management of the geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties, many of which are subject to long-term leases. The properties in the firm’s portfolio include net leases, long-term lease, and scheduled rent increases. The company was founded in December 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

