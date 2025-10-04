Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Major Shareholder Sells $1,222,500.00 in Stock

Coda Octopus Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Niels Sondergaard sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,045,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,668,469.65. This trade represents a 6.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Niels Sondergaard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Coda Octopus Group alerts:

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Niels Sondergaard sold 7,013 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $57,015.69.

On Monday, September 22nd, Niels Sondergaard sold 16,995 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $139,359.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Niels Sondergaard sold 32,362 shares of Coda Octopus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $266,339.26.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CODA opened at $8.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.34. Coda Octopus Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $98.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 0.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 15th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Coda Octopus Group had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 14.09%.The firm had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Coda Octopus Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Coda Octopus Group by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 79,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 12,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CODA. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a report on Monday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Coda Octopus Group in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Coda Octopus Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coda Octopus Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CODA

About Coda Octopus Group

(Get Free Report)

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the Americas, Europe, Australia, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coda Octopus Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coda Octopus Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.