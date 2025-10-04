6,240 Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000.

Shares of DFIV opened at $46.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.57. Dimensional International Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.28 and a fifty-two week high of $46.71.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

