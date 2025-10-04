Hilltop National Bank Purchases Shares of 4,530 AECOM $ACM

Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 120.3% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 212.9% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on AECOM from $126.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on AECOM from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on AECOM from $112.50 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.44.

AECOM Stock Down 0.6%

ACM stock opened at $128.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $133.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 3.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. AECOM has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.200-5.300 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is 22.66%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

