Hilltop National Bank Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% during the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $164.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.94 and a 200 day moving average of $133.43. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $186.65.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This trade represents a 6.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.88.

View Our Latest Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.