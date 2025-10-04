Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI is Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,553 shares during the period. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 7.7% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $18,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 19.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 70,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 338,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after buying an additional 13,634 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 108,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $36.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $27.67 and a 12-month high of $36.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

