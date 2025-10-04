Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 5,155 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF $EEM

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 71,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Hardin Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 15,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $54.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $38.19 and a 52-week high of $54.39.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.