SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF $SPMD is Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,854 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.70% of the company’s stock.

SPMD opened at $57.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.13. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.99 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $53.80.

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies selected by the S&P Committee. SPMD was launched on Nov 8, 2005 and is managed by State Street.

