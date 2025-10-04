Clarity Capital Partners LLC Has $385,000 Stock Position in FS KKR Capital Corp. $FSK

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of FS KKR Capital in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $17.75.

FS KKR Capital Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:FSK opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $24.10.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($1.23). The firm had revenue of $398.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 6.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.7%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 17th. This is a boost from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 328.21%.

FS KKR Capital Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

