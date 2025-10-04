Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF $BIV

Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 131,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after acquiring an additional 42,487 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 20,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHK Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. DHK Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,950 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.72 and a 1-year high of $78.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.77.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.