SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF $XHB Stake Reduced by Clarity Capital Partners LLC

Clarity Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 42.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 7,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHB opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $84.48 and a one year high of $126.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.09 and its 200-day moving average is $102.16.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

