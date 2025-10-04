Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF $XAR

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,947,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,258,000 after purchasing an additional 160,704 shares during the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,715,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,868,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,236,000.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $240.67 on Friday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $137.09 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

