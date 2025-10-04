Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Sell

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Roth Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $8.75 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective points to a potential downside of 26.42% from the company’s current price. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hecla Mining to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares set a $7.00 target price on Hecla Mining in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HL

Hecla Mining Price Performance

NYSE HL opened at $11.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.80. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 74.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $304.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.93 million. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 9.55%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hecla Mining news, VP Stuart Maurice Absolom sold 14,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.29, for a total transaction of $163,388.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 73,200 shares in the company, valued at $826,428. This trade represents a 16.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.