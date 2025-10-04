EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 4,536 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $49,986.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,069,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,826,154.48. This trade represents a 0.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Eric Richard Remer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Eric Richard Remer sold 14,664 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $163,210.32.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Eric Richard Remer sold 428 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $4,986.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 18,772 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $219,820.12.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,131 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $48,993.66.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Eric Richard Remer sold 15,069 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total value of $178,567.65.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,079 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $45,399.27.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Eric Richard Remer sold 20,421 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.23, for a total value of $229,327.83.

On Wednesday, August 13th, Eric Richard Remer sold 2,361 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $25,262.70.

On Tuesday, August 12th, Eric Richard Remer sold 22,139 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $233,345.06.

On Wednesday, August 6th, Eric Richard Remer sold 12,068 shares of EverCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $122,610.88.

EverCommerce Price Performance

Shares of EverCommerce stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $12.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EverCommerce

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. EverCommerce had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 3.27%.The company had revenue of $148.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. EverCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVCM. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 919.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the first quarter worth about $102,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 9.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EVCM. Zacks Research raised EverCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target (up from $12.00) on shares of EverCommerce in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on EverCommerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EverCommerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company’s solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer experience solution, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

