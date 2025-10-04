Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFP) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Canaccord Genuity Group

Triple Flag Precious Metals (TSE:TFP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Triple Flag Precious Metals to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Price Performance
