KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Raised to Strong-Buy at BMO Capital Markets

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.40.

NYSE:KKR opened at $127.51 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.15 and a 1-year high of $170.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.96 and a 200 day moving average of $128.34. The firm has a market cap of $113.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. This trade represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 790.3% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

