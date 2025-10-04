BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Hold” Rating

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TD Securities to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.
BlackBerry Stock Performance
BB opened at C$6.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.90. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.81, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.94. BlackBerry has a 12-month low of C$3.12 and a 12-month high of C$8.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.39.
BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 17.21% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post 0.0551903 EPS for the current year.
BlackBerry Company Profile
BlackBerry, once known for being the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets.
