Barclays Downgrades Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) to Hold

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TATYY. Morgan Stanley cut Tate & Lyle to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Tate & Lyle Price Performance

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

Tate & Lyle stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. Tate & Lyle has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

