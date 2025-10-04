TD Securities Upgrades CGI Group (TSE:GIB) to Strong-Buy

CGI Group (TSE:GIB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Zacks.com reports.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

