ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. Increases Stake in CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. increased its position in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $6,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 285.5% during the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in CMS Energy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $75,000. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $72.35 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total transaction of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. This trade represents a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

