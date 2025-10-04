Naples Global Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF $AVEM

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maseco LLP acquired a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,121,000. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,090.0% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,088,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,724 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,421,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,854,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 368.1% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 654,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,381,000 after acquiring an additional 514,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 123.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 767,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,194,000 after acquiring an additional 423,990 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of AVEM stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.52 and a 12-month high of $76.37.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.