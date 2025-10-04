Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2,735,254.3% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 949,769,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,095,550,000 after acquiring an additional 949,735,001 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 277.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,740,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,092,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,919 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $109,643,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,307,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,926,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,181 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.74.

WFC opened at $80.63 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.28.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

