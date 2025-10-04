Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New $202,000 Investment in Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $497,157,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 5,095.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,063,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004,391 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Monster Beverage by 54.7% in the first quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 5,366,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,466 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in Monster Beverage by 34.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,278,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872,075 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 3,032,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MNST. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $68.00 price objective on Monster Beverage and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.19.

MNST stock opened at $67.17 on Friday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $67.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.57. The firm has a market cap of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 20.54%.The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total value of $637,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 51,191 shares in the company, valued at $3,262,402.43. This represents a 16.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

