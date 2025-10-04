Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,560 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated $MKC

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,560 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 610.9% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 101.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.66 and a 12-month high of $86.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKC. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

