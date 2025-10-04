Norfolk Southern Corporation $NSC Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lessened its position in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NSC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 31.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,319,010 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,680,910,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,930 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter worth $321,393,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 341.9% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 789,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $187,100,000 after acquiring an additional 611,198 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $122,256,000. Finally, Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at $110,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $300.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.79. The stock has a market cap of $67.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Corporation has a one year low of $201.63 and a one year high of $302.24.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The railroad operator reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 27.51%. Norfolk Southern has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corporation will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $288.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $288.00 price objective (up from $282.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

