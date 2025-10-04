Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $459,000 Position in Charter Communications, Inc. $CHTR

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caledonia Investments PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.3% in the second quarter. Caledonia Investments PLC now owns 153,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,628,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 21.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Charter Communications to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $223.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey acquired 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.10 per share, with a total value of $1,002,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 70,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,183,363.30. This trade represents a 5.51% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Balan Nair acquired 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $274.21 per share, for a total transaction of $98,715.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,638,448.62. This trade represents a 3.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $280.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.71. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.80 and a 1 year high of $437.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $9.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.06 by ($0.88). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.