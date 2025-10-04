Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF $PKW

Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PKW. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 262.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 392,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,201,000 after buying an additional 12,694 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock opened at $133.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.75 and a 200 day moving average of $120.95. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $96.10 and a 12 month high of $134.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.3774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

