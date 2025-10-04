Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 972 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 106.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 972 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fiserv by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Fiserv by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,724,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,178,000 after purchasing an additional 287,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $127.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $69.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $134.59 and its 200 day moving average is $165.68. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.89 and a twelve month high of $238.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 16.00%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FI. Wall Street Zen raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.96.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

