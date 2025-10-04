Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 35 Shares of General Dynamics Corporation $GD

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its position in shares of General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 783.3% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on General Dynamics from $284.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.78.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 17,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.40, for a total value of $5,600,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,260,782.80. This represents a 51.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 33,740 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.20, for a total value of $10,634,848.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,244,518.40. This trade represents a 42.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 275,020 shares of company stock valued at $86,414,503. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $343.76 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $345.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.91 and a 200 day moving average of $294.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $13.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.13 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. General Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.050-15.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

