Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Novartis AG $NVS

Pure Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 16.8% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $1,909,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novartis by 9.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

Novartis stock opened at $132.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average is $117.18. The company has a market cap of $279.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $96.06 and a 12 month high of $133.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.08% and a net margin of 25.64%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.33.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

