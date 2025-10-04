Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,512 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,207 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.58% of Cirrus Logic worth $31,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,420,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $639,849,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,402,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,400,000 after acquiring an additional 145,524 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,590,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 98.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,117,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,380,000 after acquiring an additional 553,169 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 131.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,456,000 after acquiring an additional 604,337 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $127.16 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.83 and a 12-month high of $129.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.44. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total transaction of $1,117,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,031.78. This represents a 41.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,698 shares in the company, valued at $665,925.26. The trade was a 27.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,453 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,790. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

